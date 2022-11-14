Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 14, 2022

Because the petitioner-insurer’s auto policy is ambiguous as to whether or not a rental vehicle – when it temporarily replaces an owned vehicle – is considered an owned vehicle, we construe the policy against the drafter and conclude that the respondent-insured is entitled to stack her underinsured motorist coverages.  We modify and affirm the Court of ...

