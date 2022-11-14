Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / S.C. Court of Appeals / Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice – Infant Delivery – Shoulder Dystocia – Emergency Situation  (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice – Infant Delivery – Shoulder Dystocia – Emergency Situation  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 14, 2022

Data from the minor plaintiff’s delivery indicated stability, but the parties’ experts disagreed on whether the situation itself – shoulder dystocia – was a medically unstable situation. Given the defense experts’ opinions that shoulder dystocia is a medically unstable situation, the circuit court properly submitted the question of medical malpractice to the jury.  We affirm judgment ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo