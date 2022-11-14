Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Workers' Compensation – Causation – Prior Back Injury – Fraud in the Application Defense

Workers' Compensation – Causation – Prior Back Injury – Fraud in the Application Defense

November 14, 2022

While working for Richtex Brick in 1997, Claimant suffered a back injury which resolved. When he applied to work for respondent Michelin North America in 2017, Claimant did not list Richtex Brick as a previous employer, and on a medical form he answered “no” when asked whether he had ever had medical attention for back ...

