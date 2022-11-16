Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Sabb partner named McLeod Fellow (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 16, 2022

Kimberly V. Barr, a partner with Sabb Law Group LLC, has been named a McLeod Fellow.  Each year, McLeod Fellows receive a comprehensive, behind-the-scenes look into medicine and complex issues driving healthcare while demonstrating the continuing need for philanthropy, according to a news release from the firm. During the first session of the McLeod Fellows on Sept. ...

