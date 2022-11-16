Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
U.S. Attorney announces $1.8M for SC neighborhoods

U.S. Attorney announces $1.8M for SC neighborhoods  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 16, 2022

U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs announced in a news release that the Department of Justice has awarded more than $1.8 million to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program in the District of South Carolina.  Funding will support community efforts to address the epidemic of gun crime and serious violence in the district. The grants, to Barnwell ...

