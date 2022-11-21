Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Robinson Gray attorney appointed to SC Supreme Court commission

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 21, 2022

The Supreme Court of South Carolina has appointed Lisle Traywick, an attorney at Robinson Gray law firm, to serve on the Commission on Continuing Legal Education and Specialization, according to a news release from the firm. The Commission is the Court’s regulatory agency that administers the Mandatory Continuing Legal Education program adopted by the Court in ...

