ANNOUNCING: Meet our 2022 Unsung Heroes at South Carolina law firms

Every successful law firm has someone (or many folks) behind the scenes who turn the gears.

It could be a paralegal, a legal assistant, or even an attorney — no matter their title, what they do is indispensable.

We like to give these champions their due. You can find these critical teammates in our 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly Unsung Heroes feature.

You can read their profiles in the Nov. 21 print edition of South Carolina Lawyers Weekly, and online by clicking here.

Here are the 2022 Unsung Heroes honorees:

TraVena Archer, Pre-Litigation Paralegal, Cavanaugh & Thickens, Columbia, S.C.

Stephanie Ayers, Paralegal, Gallivan, White & Boyd, Greenville, S.C.

Sarah Wetmore Butler, Equity Partner, Copeland Stair, Charleston, S.C.

Lisa Carrouth, Senior Real Estate Paralegal, The Floyd Law Firm, Surfside Beach, S.C.

Kiosha Dickey, Of Counsel, Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart, Columbia, S.C.

Jane H. Downey, Partner, Moore Bradley Myers Law Firm, Columbia, S.C.

Janet Brooks Holmes, Partner, The McKay Firm, Columbia, S.C.

Amy Johnson, Owner, The Angle Solutions, Mount Pleasant, S.C.

Catie Meehan, Partner, The Steinberg Law Firm, Charleston, S.C.

David Morgan, Research & Competitive Intelligence Specialist, Burr & Forman Columbia, S.C.

Jeanean Petoskey, Chief Operating Officer, Finkel Law Firm, Columbia, S.C.

Christine Strickland, Paralegal and Executive Secretary, McAngus Goudelock & Courie, and Horry County Bar Association, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Mary Willis, Attorney, Ethridge Law Group, Mount Pleasant, S.C.

Does your law firm have an Unsung Hero?