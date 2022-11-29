Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Morgan & Morgan opens Charleston office  (access required)

Morgan & Morgan opens Charleston office  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 29, 2022

On Monday, November 7, Morgan & Morgan officially opened an office in Charleston, marking its third location in South Carolina.   This office follows the opening of the firm’s Myrtle Beach office earlier this year and Hilton Head in October 2021, according to a news release from the firm. Morgan & Morgan expanded into South Carolina with ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo