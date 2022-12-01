Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
$15.75M settlement for fall that led to paraplegia

$15.75M settlement for fall that led to paraplegia  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher December 1, 2022

A woman who was rendered paraplegic after falling from a scaffold at a Lousiana worksite has settled her claims for nearly $16 million.  Plaintiff Meylin Castro reported for work on July 12, 2017, as a temporary constructor laborer on an asbestos abatement project at a church near Baton Rouge, Louisiana. While working on a scaffold, Castro ...

