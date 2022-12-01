Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Hit-and-run victim settles for $900,000  (access required)

Hit-and-run victim settles for $900,000  (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart December 1, 2022

A motorcyclist was awarded $900,000 after being injured in an accident.  On May 11, 2018, plaintiff Gail Thomas was riding her motorcycle north on US Highway 17 near Surfside Beach, South Carolina. According to her counsel, Mark J. Bringardner, as she reached the intersection of U.S. 17 and Atlantic Avenue, the defendant, Christopher Conrad Jr., made ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo