Attorneys – Discipline – Definite Suspension – Overbilling

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 2, 2022

The respondent-associate is suspended from the practice of law after using his firm’s software to inflate the hours that he worked, resulting in an overpayment of $17,772.74 by the firm (no clients overpaid). The associate repaid the overpayment, expresses remorse and explains that his preoccupation with financial security arose from his disadvantaged upbringing. Respondent explains ...

