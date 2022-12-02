Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Stand Your Ground – Insufficient Findings – Conflicting Evidence – Video Authentication – Jury Deliberations  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 2, 2022

In this case arising out of a shooting during an altercation on the lawn of a mutual friend of defendant and the victim, the trial court’s decision under the Protections of Persons and Property Act failed to make specific findings to support its determination that defendant was not entitled to immunity. The trial court twice ...

