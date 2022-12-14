Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – ABHAN – State’s Theory of the Case – Self-Defense – Serious Bodily Harm (access required)

Criminal Practice – ABHAN – State’s Theory of the Case – Self-Defense – Serious Bodily Harm (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 14, 2022

Even though there was no direct evidence supporting the state’s theory of the case – that defendant sucker punched the victim (Victim) in the back of the head – and even though the evidence seemed to point to defendant having punched Victim in the face, there was nevertheless substantial evidence that defendant, a kick boxer, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo