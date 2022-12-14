Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Practice – Murder – Jury Instruction – Malice Presumption – Harmless Error

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 14, 2022

In this case arising out of an armed robbery and murder, the trial court instructed the jury that it was permissible (but not required) to infer malice if the killing occurred during the commission of a felony. Even if this instruction erroneously emphasized a fact in evidence, any such error was harmless because the issue ...

