Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Cell Site Data – Exigent Circumstances – Police Interview – Harmless Error (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 14, 2022

Even though the government will generally need a warrant to access cell site location information (CSLI), the exigent circumstances exception allowed police to use CSLI without a warrant here, just hours after a violent home invasion, because defendant was potentially armed and dangerous. We find no prejudicial error in defendant’s convictions for first-degree burglary, kidnapping, armed ...

