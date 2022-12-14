South Carolina Lawyers Weekly founder dies 

The founder of South Carolina Lawyers Weekly and Carolina Paralegal News has died.

David Blackwell, who was born in Blackwell, N.C., on Oct. 18, 1939, died Nov. 27, according to his obituary.

Blackwell graduated from Hargrave Military Academy and the University of Carolina at Chapel Hill where he walked on the baseball team and earned his Law Degree, the obituary stated.

During his working years, his career path spanned many professions: lawyer, legislator, Superior Court Clerk, and executive director and lobbyist for the North Carolina Academy of Trial Lawyers, according to the obituary.

He ultimately settled down as publisher of North Carolina Lawyers Weekly, the obituary stated. Under Blackwell’s leadership, three Lawyers Weekly publications were established: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly, South Carolina Lawyers Weekly and Carolina Paralegal News.

While at Lawyers Weekly, his office door was always open, and he made sure to visit each of his employees and friends every day, the obituary stated. He not only hired people for their ability, but for their personalities and interests. David was very loyal to employees, quick with praise, and accepted responsibility for any shortcomings, according to the obituary.

Blackwell loved music and had a great singing voice, the obituary stated. Oftentimes one could catch him singing for himself or his son. He especially loved bluegrass; some of his favorite artists were Doc Watson, Tony Rice, and Ricky Skaggs, according to the obituary.

He was married to Elizabeth (Beth) Crouch Blackwell, and had one son, David Michael Blackwell Jr. in 1987.

Blackwell is predeceased by his mother, father, brother and sisters. He is survived by his brother Curtis, wife Beth, son David, daughter in-law Gina, many nieces, nephews and his many friends he made over his professional career, the obituary stated.

A celebration of life will be held in Wilmington, N.C., at Saint James Parrish on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m.

Donations can be made in honor of David to a Pawsitive Mission ℅ Pawsability, www.paws-ability.org.