Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / South Carolina port to double capacity  (access required)

South Carolina port to double capacity  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires December 14, 2022

By Krys Merryman [email protected]  The S.C. Ports Authority along with elected leaders and community partners celebrated an expansion of the state’s railroad system with a ceremony on Friday. They also touted the next phase of expansion that will double cargo capacity at Inland Port Greer.  As one the eight largest inland ports in the country, Inland Port Greer ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo