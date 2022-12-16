Lawyers in the News – December 5

Burr & Forman adds attorneys in SC

Burr & Forman LLP has announced the addition of 16 attorneys across the firm’s footprint.

CEO Ed Christian commented on the new editions, “Burr remains committed to adding quality attorneys in tandem with client needs and we are excited to continue building the next generation of attorneys.”

Four attorneys join the firm as counsel in Birmingham, Ala., Daniel Island and Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Nashville.

Julie A. Oliver joins the Myrtle Beach, S.C., office as counsel in the Corporate and Tax Practice Group. She counsels clients in all areas of estate planning, including complex gift, generation skipping transfer tax, estate tax planning, lifetime giving and charitable planning, and prenuptial agreements. She also handles all aspects of probate and trust administration, including advising fiduciaries throughout the administrative process.

Sara S. Parrish joins the Daniel Island, S.C., office as counsel in the Government Relations Practice Group. Prior to joining Burr & Forman, she served as Counsel to the Clerk in the South Carolina Senate where she provided legal counsel and drafted legal research, bills, and amendments. Within the South Carolina Senate, she also served as an Oversight Analyst in the Office of Senate Oversight and as a Staff Attorney on the Judiciary Committee. Sara also worked with the South Carolina Ports Authority as a Government Relations Manager.

Twelve attorneys joined the firm as associates in seven offices.

The 12 new associates include Charles S. Kinley, South Carolina, intellectual property.

Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd adds 3 associates

Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, P.A. has announced that Alexandra “Alex” C. Glunt, Jennie J. Steiner and Rob Tiro have joined the firm.

Glunt is based in the Columbia office and practices in the area of financial services litigation. She represents lenders and banks in connection with consumer and commercial loan disputes. She received her Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from the University of South Carolina School of Law and her Bachelor’s degree from Flagler College. While in law school, Alex served as Student Works Editor for the South Carolina Law Review and was President of the Labor & Employment Law Society.

Based in the firm’s Charleston office, Steiner works with the firm’s construction litigation practice group. She received her Juris Doctor from Wake Forest University, her Nonprofit Management Certificate from the University of Texas at Austin and her Bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, from Miami University. During law school, Jennie served as Notes and Comments Editor for the Wake Forest Journal of Business & Intellectual Property Law and was an intern for the Hon. Philip E. Berger Jr., North Carolina Court of Appeals.

Tiro is based in the firm’s Greenville office and works with its public finance and commercial real estate teams. He received his Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from the University of South Carolina School of Law and his Bachelor’s degree from the College of the Holy Cross. In law school, Rob was an Articles Editor for the South Carolina Journal of International Law and Business, a 2021 Cohort member of the Konduros Leadership Development Program and a member of the South Carolina Moot Court Bar.