Pickens County resident awarded Order of the Palmetto  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires December 19, 2022

By Ross Norton [email protected]  The woman who has led the campaign to save a historic Black church in Pickens County was awarded the Order of the Palmetto.  The honor — the highest awarded by the state to its citizens — was presented to Mable Owens Clarke on Nov. 17.  “Having been born and raised in rural Pickens County on ...

