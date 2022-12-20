Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / New speaker will lead vastly different SC House  (access required)

New speaker will lead vastly different SC House  (access required)

By: The Associated Press December 20, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Members of three South Carolina House were sworn into office recently with a new speaker serving his first full term and nearly a quarter of the representatives newly elected.  Speaker Murrell Smith was unanimously elected along with the other chamber leaders during a recent House organization session.  It gave the Republican from Sumter ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo