Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / United Airlines orders historic number of Dreamliners  (access required)

United Airlines orders historic number of Dreamliners  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires December 20, 2022

By Jenny Peterson Correspondent  United Airlines has ordered 100 new Boeing 787 Dreamliners in a contract with an option to add 100 more — the largest widebody aircraft order by a U.S. carrier in commercial aviation history, according to the company.  This order will bring United Airlines total aircraft to roughly 700 new narrow and widebody passenger aircraft ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo