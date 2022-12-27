Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Headlines / Assisted living facility resident settles for $2M after assault   (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart December 27, 2022

A resident of a South Carolina assisted living facility has settled for $2 million after being assaulted by a staffer.  In the spring of 2021, a resident at a South Carolina assisted living facility was physically assaulted by a staff member during a verbal disagreement.   The resident was evaluated at the hospital following the assault and released ...

