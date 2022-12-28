Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Convenience store founder awarded top honor  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 28, 2022

Stewart Spinks, founder and chairman of the board of The Spinx Co., received the Order of the Palmetto at the company’s 50th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, Dec. 2 at Fluor Field in Greenville. The award was presented by Governor Henry McMaster.  The award has been given to valuable members of the community in South Carolina since ...

