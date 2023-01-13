Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Lawyers in the News – January 2023 (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 13, 2023

Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd names shareholder  Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, P.A. has announced that Bryan J. Kitz has been elected shareholder.  Kitz is a commercial real estate attorney who counsels clients on a broad range of transactional matters. He represents developers, investors and businesses in the financing, acquisition, development and disposition of various types of commercial real estate, including ...

