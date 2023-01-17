Adams and Reese elects new executive committee members

Adams and Reese LLP has announce the election of Partners Mitch Boult and Robert P. Bethea Jr. to the Executive Committee, which oversees strategic operations of the AmLaw 200 and NLJ 500 multidisciplinary law firm.

Boult and Bethea will succeed outgoing EC members Edwin C. Laizer and James B. McLaren Jr.

In addition to Boult and Bethea’s elections, Adams and Reese announced in November the election of Clarence Wilbon as executive committee chair.

Boult will serve a third term on the executive committee; he has practiced at Adams and Reese since 2005, playing a leading role in the Global IP practice.

Bethea, a partner in Columbia, will serve his first term on the executive committee; he serves as the Middle Market Mergers & Acquisitions practice team leader. He joined Adams and Reese in 2013.

Boult represents a wide range of clients in multi-jurisdictional IP litigation and serves as lead advisor on branding campaigns throughout Asia, Europe, and North America.

Boult has served on the International Trademark Association’s Emerging Issues Committee, and Fair Use and Other Boundaries Subcommittee. In the community, he volunteers as Director of the Stung Treng (Cambodia) Women’s Development Center, and as Trustee of the Allen Foundation.

In addition to serving as Middle Market M&A practice team leader, Bethea advises clients on business transactions in the southeastern United States and beyond, covering a range of industries including health care, professional services, manufacturing, logistics and distribution, marine products, specialty software, and industrial services. He provides counsel on startups, mergers, stock and asset acquisitions, recapitalizations, taxation, business contracts and agreements, corporate governance, succession planning, franchising, securities and finance.

In the community, Bethea is a graduate of the Greater Columbia Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Columbia program.