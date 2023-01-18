Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Abuse Registry – Coaching Defense – Child’s Hearsay (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 18, 2023

A counselor testified that it was “more likely than not” that a six-year-old would be traumatized by testifying and that the child was substantially likely to experience certain distress symptoms. This testimony was not sufficient to support the family court’s finding that there was a substantial likelihood that the child would suffer severe emotional trauma ...

