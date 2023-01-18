Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
South Carolina breaks economic record in 2022

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires January 18, 2023

By Krys Merryman [email protected]  The South Carolina Department of Commerce has released its 2022 industry recruitment overview (pdf), which reflected historic economic activity for the state.   From January to December 2022, the state announced total capital investment of $10.27 billion, the single largest year in the state’s history. That investment represents 120 projects and the creation of more ...

