By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 19, 2023

Our state constitutional right to privacy extends to a woman's decision to have an abortion. The state unquestionably has the authority to limit the right of privacy that protects women from state interference with her decision, but any such limitation must be reasonable and it must be meaningful in that the time frames imposed must ...

