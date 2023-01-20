Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Motorist injured in car crash awarded $1M settlement (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart January 20, 2023

A motorist was awarded a $1 million settlement after suffering injuries in a car crash.  While plaintiff, Janet Blanding, was driving on Highway 601 near Lugoff, S.C., waiting to make a left turn, she was rear-ended by a loaded logging truck driven by defendant, Marion Joe Garvin who was traveling over the posted speed limit of ...

