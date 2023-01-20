Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Real Property / Real Property – Right of First Refusal – First Impression – Lack of Description – Restraint on Alienation (access required)

Real Property – Right of First Refusal – First Impression – Lack of Description – Restraint on Alienation (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 20, 2023

When plaintiff leased parking spaces in a lot across the street from his business, the lease’s property description exhibit included, not only the parking spaces, but also the lessor’s entire property: buildings, a parking lot, and other land. The lease also said, “Lessor grants the Lessee the right of first refusal should it wish to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo