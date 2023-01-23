Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Top Legal News / Car crash survivor receives settlement for traumatic brain injury  (access required)

Car crash survivor receives settlement for traumatic brain injury  (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart January 23, 2023

A passenger in a car involved in a rear-end collision was awarded an $850,000 settlement.  On April 5, 2019, the plaintiff was a passenger in a vehicle travelling on 1-85 when they were rear-ended by the defendant, resulting in catastrophic damage to vehicle, and moderate, traumatic brain injury to the plaintiff. According to plaintiff attorney William Maxey ...

