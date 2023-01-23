Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Detective’s Testimony – Expert or Lay – Revolver Trigger Actions – Accidental Discharge Defense (access required)

Criminal Practice – Detective’s Testimony – Expert or Lay – Revolver Trigger Actions – Accidental Discharge Defense (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 23, 2023

In order to refute defendant’s claim that his gun – which was never found – discharged accidentally, a detective gave the jury a rudimentary explanation of how single-action and double-action revolvers are fired. Since this explanation could be grasped immediately by the jury, no expert testimony was required. We modify and affirm the Court of Appeals’ ...

