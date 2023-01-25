Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Double Jeopardy – Issue Preclusion – Acquittal & Mistrial – Ineffective Assistance Claim (access required)

Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Double Jeopardy – Issue Preclusion – Acquittal & Mistrial – Ineffective Assistance Claim (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 25, 2023

Respondent was tried for drug trafficking and possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime; he was acquitted of the weapon possession charge, but the jury could not reach a decision on the drug trafficking charges, so the trial court declared a mistrial. Since there were multiple reasons why the jury could have ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo