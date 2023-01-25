Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 25, 2023

After shots were fired at Richard Simmons’ house, defendant joined Simmons in trying to chase down the shooters, and Simmons shot at the victim, believing she was one of the shooters. Under these circumstances, evidence of defendant’s gang affiliation was not logically relevant to any material fact at issue. We affirm the circuit court’s refusal to ...

