Insurance – Auto – UM – Workers' Compensation – 'Legally Entitled to Recover' – First Impression (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 25, 2023

The plaintiff-passenger was injured when, while she was riding in her co-worker’s car in the course of their employment, the co-worker negligently caused an accident. The Workers’ Compensation Act prevents plaintiff from obtaining a judgment against the co-worker, so plaintiff is not “legally entitled to recover” any amount from the co-worker; therefore, plaintiff is not ...

