Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Plaintiff hit by box truck while driver was texting settles for $6.25 M  (access required)

Plaintiff hit by box truck while driver was texting settles for $6.25 M  (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart January 25, 2023

In the spring of 2021, while traveling on a rural highway in South Carolina the plaintiff’s vehicle was struck by a 20-year-old commercial truck driver who was travelling 10 mph over the speed limit and disregarded a stop sign while texting.    The truck collided with the plaintiff’s vehicle at approximately 55 miles per hour, causing catastrophic ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo