Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / DOG DAY IN COURT: Courthouse facility dogs play a vital role in reducing anxiety, providing comfort for traumatized witnesses (access required)

DOG DAY IN COURT: Courthouse facility dogs play a vital role in reducing anxiety, providing comfort for traumatized witnesses (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart January 27, 2023

In 2016, in Anderson County, S.C., an eyewitness to murder and attempted murder was preparing to take the stand for The State of South Carolina vs. Robert Frost.  According to attorney Chelsey Hucker, the witness was incredibly anxious and unsure if she would be able to testify.  Enter Roma, a courthouse facility dog that gave the witness ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo