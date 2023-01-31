Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
5 Questions With: Taylor Dewberry on DEI (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart January 31, 2023

In 2021, employment law attorney Taylor Dewberry was named Smith Anderson's first chief diversity officer. Her practice focuses on employment-related counseling and defending employers against claims involving discrimination, wrongful discharge, retaliation, harassment, and civil rights claims.   After graduating with honors from Stanford University in 2014 with her bachelor’s degree in American studies and a minor in ...

