Estate of underage drunk driver awarded $1M after car crash  (access required)

Estate of underage drunk driver awarded $1M after car crash  (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart February 3, 2023

The estate of a motorist who died in a car accident after drinking at a bar was awarded $1 million based on violations of industry standards.  After failing to be properly monitored at a bar that allowed customers 18 and older on the premise, an 18-year-old plaintiff died in a single vehicle car accident after consuming ...

