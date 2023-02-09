Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Plaintiff struck by drunk driver settles for $600K (access required)

Plaintiff struck by drunk driver settles for $600K (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart February 9, 2023

On May 12, 2022, the plaintiff, who was a flight paramedic in the Army National Guard was T-boned by a drunk driver who ran a red-light. According to plaintiff counsel Christina Brown, the plaintiff’s injuries included a subarachnoid brain bleed and concussion. “As a result of her injuries, plaintiff was temporarily removed from flight status and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo