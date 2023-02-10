Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Administrative / Administrative – Taxation – Appeals – Untimely Protests (access required)

Administrative – Taxation – Appeals – Untimely Protests (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 10, 2023

In letters dated February 14, 2018, and August 16, 2018, the Department of Revenue denied the appellant-taxpayer’s claim of refunds on her 2012 and 2013 tax returns (filed on August 11, 2017, and August 13, 2018, respectively). Both the denial letters and S.C. Code Ann. § 12-60-450 required the taxpayer to file any protest within ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo