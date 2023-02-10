Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Arbitration – Nursing Home – Admission Paperwork – Resident's Son – Separate Documents (access required)

Arbitration – Nursing Home – Admission Paperwork – Resident’s Son – Separate Documents (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 10, 2023

Even though the Adult Health Care Consent Act gave the decedent’s son authority to sign a nursing home admission agreement on his mother’s behalf, the Act did not give the son authority to sign a separate arbitration agreement. The decedent’s estate is not bound by the arbitration agreement. We affirm the circuit court’s denial of defendants’ ...

