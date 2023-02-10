Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Settlement – Motion to Set Aside – Untimely (access required)

Civil Practice – Settlement – Motion to Set Aside – Untimely (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 10, 2023

After the parties settled their case in mediation, the district court gave them 60 days within which to “reopen this action and restore it to the calendar” under Rule 60(b), FRCP. Even if plaintiff did not have enough time to review defendant’s last-minute discovery responses before agreeing to the settlement, he does not explain why ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo