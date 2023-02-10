Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Labor & Employment – Public Employees – Unemployment Compensation – Resignation without Good Cause – Threat by Client (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 10, 2023

A month after she was threatened by a client, a social worker resigned. Because the social worker did not wait for the employer to complete its process of following up on her complaint, take her complaint up the chain of command, or show that she had been or would be penalized for failing to continue ...

