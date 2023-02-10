Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Prisons & Jails / Prisons & Jails – Constitutional – Death Penalty – Execution Methods – Discovery – Lethal Injection (access required)

Prisons & Jails – Constitutional – Death Penalty – Execution Methods – Discovery – Lethal Injection (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 10, 2023

In four death-row inmates’ challenge to the constitutionality of two of the three execution methods set out in S.C. Code Ann. § 24-3-530 (electrocution and firing squad), the circuit court abused its discretion by denying the inmates’ discovery requests for information regarding the availability of lethal injection and the state’s efforts in making this execution ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo