Real Property – Dueling Municipal Annexations – Standing – Property Description – Technical Deficiency – Prior Jurisdiction Doctrine (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 10, 2023

Although the City of North Charleston’s description of the property it was annexing inadvertently included property that had already been annexed by the City of Charleston (which prior annexation was not reflected in county records), this was a technical deficiency that North Charleston could correct retroactively after Charleston tried to annex the same property. We affirm ...

