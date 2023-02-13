Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
5 Questions with: Larry Cunningham   (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart February 13, 2023

Larry Cunningham is a provost, dean, and professor of law at Charleston School of Law. Cunningham brings a wealth of experience in both teaching and practicing law to this position and has led Charleston Law students to unprecedented success.    According to a news release from Charleston Law, the Office of Bar Admissions of the Supreme Court ...

