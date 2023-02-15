Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / 5 Questions With: Olivia Osburn  (access required)

5 Questions With: Olivia Osburn  (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart February 15, 2023

Attorney Olivia Osburn was recently a recipient of the North Carolina State Bar Pro Bono Student Award for the legal services she provided to the community while attending Wake Forest University School of Law. Osburn served as the executive director of the Pro Bono Program, was a founding member of the Medical Legal Partnership Pro Bono ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo