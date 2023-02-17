Agencies partner to educate attorneys on domestic violence representation 

On Feb. 23, Safe Harbor, the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault, the 13th Circuit Solicitors Office, SC Victims Assistance Network, and South Carolina Legal Services are co-hosting a training to educate attorneys and legal professionals on the unique challenges faced by survivors of domestic violence in family court, according to a news release.

During this training, presenters will discuss how to address common barriers in family court when representing victims of domestic violence, as well as best practices for successful outcomes in court cases. The training will cover matters to consider in family court cases involving Orders of Protection, separation/divorce, child custody and other common proceedings. Presenters will also provide a framework for applying a trauma-informed approach to supporting victims through court cases, including strategies for attorneys to engage in active self-care and safety planning to minimize the impact of vicarious trauma, stress and burn out with representing victims.

“As a prosecutor of Interpersonal Violence, understanding the dynamics of trauma on a survivor and their family is essential to what I do,” said Brittany Scott, assistant solicitor and head of the Domestic Violence Unit of the 13th Circuit Solicitors Office, in the release.

Training presenters include: Allison Dunham, attorney with KD Trial Lawyers; Tamika Cannon, senior staff attorney with South Carolina Victim Assistance Network; and Patricia Ravenhorst, general counsel and director of Systems Advocacy with the SC Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.

“When a victim’s attorney understands the dynamics of domestic violence and has the skills and tools to represent someone who has experienced this complex form of trauma, it can be a gamechanger in a survivor’s journey towards achieving safety and stability,” says Julie Meredith, program director at Safe Harbor, said in the release. “We are grateful to co-host this training and look forward to deepening relationships within our local legal community.”

The training will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the auditorium at the University Center of Greenville. Attorneys will receive 2.75 hours of SC CLE credit, including 1 hour of Mental Health Credit. Registration is $10 and seating is limited.

Click here to register.