Civil Practice – Stored Communications Act – Personal Email – Work Computer (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 22, 2023

There is conflicting evidence as to whether a defendant-employer’s acquisition of an independent contractor’s personal emails occurred unintentionally or intentionally. Consequently, defendants are not entitled to summary judgment under the Stored Communications Act. We vacate the district court’s grant of summary judgment for defendants. Facts Plaintiff worked as an independent contractor for defendant EmergencyMD, LLC. EmergencyMD agreed to ...

